Bomholt returning to Jay County

PORTLAND, Ind. (WANE) – Jerry Bomholt is back for his second go-round at Jay County High School, a program he first started guiding 40 years ago.

Coach Jerry Bomholt has been named as the Varsity Basketball coach following Coach Krieg who retired last month. Welcome back, Coach! pic.twitter.com/Ky8dVyyGtD — JC Boys Basketball (@jaycobasketball) April 13, 2020

Bomholt, who coached Jay County from 1980-84, was approved by the school board earlier this week as the new head coach of the Patriots.

He spent the last two years at Southwestern – his second stint at that program. He’s best known for taking Southwestern to the 2A state title game in 1998, with his team finishing as state runner-up after falling to Alexandria.

The 66-year old Bomholt has a record of 549-314 in 39 years of coaching. According to John Harrell’s boys basketball website, that ranks him ninth among active coaches in wins and 23rd all-time.