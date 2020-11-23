Boiler Up! Homestead’s Loyer commits to Purdue

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He has yet to play a high school game in the state of Indiana, but Homestead junior Fletcher Loyer knows this is where he wants to be as the basketball standout verbally committed to play college ball at Purdue on Monday evening.

Loyer, who’s family moved to Fort Wayne from Clarkston, Mich. this past summer, had previously narrowed his college choices down to six schools: Purdue, Michigan, Notre Dame, Missouri, Nebraska, and Utah.

A six-four guard, Loyer averaged over 21 points a game last season as a sophomore for Clarkston. Clarkston was 21-1 and on a 20-game winning streak before the pandemic halted the season.

Loyer’s older brother, Foster, is currently a junior playing for Tom Izzo and Michigan State. His father, John, is a scout for the L.A. Clippers and scouts the midwest among other areas and at one point was the interim head coach of the Detroit Pistons.

Loyer is currently playing alongside Homestead senior Luke Goode, who signed last week to play college basketball at the University of Illinois. Homestead went 16-9 last season.