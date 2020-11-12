Boiler Up! Furst makes it official, signs with Purdue

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Caleb Furst made good on his verbal commitment to play college basketball at Purdue, as the Blackhawk Christian senior signed to play for the Boilermakers on Thursday afternoon.

A six-foot-nine forward, Furst is a consensus top 50 player in the country for the class of 2021.

Last season as junior at Blackhawk Furst led the team to a 23-3 record before COVID halted their season just before the Braves were set to play at regionals. He averaged 22.1 points, 13.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 2.0 blocks per game as a junior.

Furst will team up with Silver Creek’s Trey Kaufman, another top 50 recruit from Indiana, to give Matt Painter two home-grown forwards with high ceilings in this year’s signing class.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Stories

Don't Miss