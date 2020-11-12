Boiler Up! Furst makes it official, signs with Purdue

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Caleb Furst made good on his verbal commitment to play college basketball at Purdue, as the Blackhawk Christian senior signed to play for the Boilermakers on Thursday afternoon.

A six-foot-nine forward, Furst is a consensus top 50 player in the country for the class of 2021.

Last season as junior at Blackhawk Furst led the team to a 23-3 record before COVID halted their season just before the Braves were set to play at regionals. He averaged 22.1 points, 13.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 2.0 blocks per game as a junior.

Furst will team up with Silver Creek’s Trey Kaufman, another top 50 recruit from Indiana, to give Matt Painter two home-grown forwards with high ceilings in this year’s signing class.