GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – A month after stepping down as the head boys basketball coach at Central Noble, John Bodey is returning to a familiar place.

Garrett High School confirmed to WANE 15 that Bodey has been named the new head girls basketball coach for the Railroaders. Bodey previously served as Garrett’s head boys basketball coach from 2008 – 2015 before leaving for Central Noble. He earned a 68-73 record during his tenure with the Railroaders, winning a sectional title in his first season.

Bodey replaces outgoing coach Bob Lapadot, who wrapped up a 12-year tenure as head coach for Garrett’s girls basketball program.