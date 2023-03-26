ALBION, Ind. (WANE) – After seven seasons leading Central Noble boys basketball, John Bodey is calling it a career. On Monday, Bodey formally resigned as head coach of the Cougars’ boys basketball career.

In a conversation with WANE 15, Bodey revealed that he resigned due to outside job commitments and to spend more time with family.

Bodey wraps up a 14-year head coaching career that spans between Garrett and Central Noble. From 2009 – 2015, Bodey earned an overall record of 68-73 with Garrett, including a sectional title in his first season.

Following his time at Garrett, Bodey took over as head coach for Central Noble in the 2015-16 season. Under his tenure, Central Noble compiled an overall record of 134-49. Central Noble’s most successful season came in 2021-22, when the Cougars advanced to the IHSAA 2A State Championship for the first time in program history.

With his coaching career in the books, Bodey hopes he has left an impact that goes beyond basketball for his former players.