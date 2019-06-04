Bluffton’s season ends with regional loss to Whiting

Bluffton’s fantastic postseason run came to a close on Monday night as the Tigers fell to Whiting 6-3 in a 2A regional title game that was originally scheduled for Saturday.

Due to weather the game was postponed until Monday at Oil City Stadium.

Bluffton got on the board in the top of the first, building a quick 1-0 lead. Down 6-1 in the top of the seventh and Eli Inskeep 2-run home run to left was Bluffton’s only other scoring play.

Bluffton finishes the season 20-7.

Whiting advances to 2A semistate this Saturday at Kokomo or Plymouth. They will face 2A no. 2 Alexandria (27-6)