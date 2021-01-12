Bluffton’s remarkable comeback tips off 98th ACAC Boys Tournament

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – Down 16 in the fourth quarter Bluffton whittled its way back into the game with Hayden Nern hitting a game-winning three with three seconds left as the Tigers shocked Woodlan 53-52 on the opening night of the 98th ACAC Boys Basketball Tournament at the Tigers Den on Tuesday night.

Bluffton now advances to face Jay County in the semifinals at Bluffton H.S. on Friday with the boys game set to tip at six.

BOYS ACAC TOURNAMENT SCORES:

First Round

Adams Central 43, Heritage 35

Bluffton 53, Woodlan 52

S. Adams 89, Southern Wells 63

In girls action at the 47th ACAC Girls Basketball Tournament it was host Bluffton outlasting Woodlan in overtime by a score of 40-38. The Tigers advance to face Jay County on Friday night at 7:30 at the Tigers Den.

GIRLS ACAC TOURNAMENT SCORES:

First Round

South Adams 58, Southern Wells 39

Adams Central 58, Heritage 52

Bluffton 40, Woodlan 38, OT