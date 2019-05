Bluffton shocks South Adams for first sectional title in a decade Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

MONROE, Ind. (WANE) - Bluffton finished off Woodlan in the morning then went on to shock 2A no. 7 South Adams in the afternoon as the Tigers topped the Starfires 5-0 for their first sectional title in baseball since 2009.

Bluffton advances to face LaVille in regional play this coming Saturday at Whiting. LaVille topped Eastide 7-0 to win the Westview sectional title on Monday.

