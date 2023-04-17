BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – The Bluffton basketball community got an overhaul on Monday night, as the school announced the hiring of Adam Gray as its boys head coach and Doug Curtis as the new girls head coach.

Grateful for the past, and excited for the future. pic.twitter.com/oEYocbaSkd — Adam Gray (@Adam__Gray) April 18, 2023

Gray, who spent the last five seasons as the head coach at Heritage High School, will take over the Tigers program it was announced on Monday. Gray went 49-67 during his time leading the Patriots, including a 13-12 mark this past season.

Gray take over for Karl Grau, who went 13-54 in three seasons as the Bluffton boys coach.

The former Adams Central coach, Curtis has been tabbed as Bluffton’s girls basketball head coach. Curtis was the head coach at AC from 2018-22, going 56-43 in four seasons leading the Jets. He’d previously been a head coach at Northrop, DeKalb, and Angola.

Curtis replaces Eric Mouncey, who went 33-37 in three years leading the Tigers.