Bluffton grad Purkhiser picked for Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame

The Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame Board of Directors announces the 2020 Men’s Induction Class to be honored on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
Name
High School Graduation
Bill Berberian Thornton (IL) 1942
Wally Cox Broad Ripple 1954
Alan Darner * West Lafayette (OH) 1964
Ted Guzek * Hammond Morton 1954
Mark James Martinsville 1973
Lyndon Jones Marion 1987
John Lee New Castle 1960
Davage Minor * Gary Froebel 1941
Dick Nyers Indianapolis Manual 1952
Kirby Overman Carthage 1958
Bob Purkhiser * Bluffton 1961
Jerry Reynolds Springs Valley 1962
Ray Roesner * Holland 1953
Mark Siegel * Pike 1977
Terry Stotts Bloomington North 1976
Joe Sutter Marion 1969
Steve Yoder Plymouth 1958
Indiana Pacers Silver Medal
Jim Kessler Northwest (MO) 1966
Centennial Award
Paul White * Franklin 1920
* indicates deceased
The late Bob Purkhiser took Hoosier hardwood success to additional fame overseas. A 1961 Indiana All-Star and four-sport letterman, he was a member of Bluffton’s 21-6 1960 semi-state finalist team as a junior and 18-7 regional finalists his senior season. A three-sport athlete at Purdue University, he was the 6th Boilermaker to surpass 1,000 career points, graduating 5th in program history with 1,060 points in three seasons after averaging 20.0 points per game as a senior and earning all-Big Ten honors. Also starring for the Boilermaker baseball program, he had a Big Ten-best 0.76 ERA as a senior and was drafted by the Minnesota Twins. Serving in the United States Army, where he was an accomplished player in Army leagues, he became a standout player and coach in French professional leagues gaining national recognition and status as a basketball icon as a multiple-time All-Star and league MVP and referenced in the New York Times in 1972 as “about the best player in France.” He was coaching in France when he was killed in an automobile accident in Le Mans in 1982 at the age of 39.