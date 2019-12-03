Bluffton grad Purkhiser picked for Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame

The Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame Board of Directors announces the 2020 Men’s Induction Class to be honored on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

Name High School Graduation

Bill Berberian Thornton (IL) 1942

Wally Cox Broad Ripple 1954

Alan Darner * West Lafayette (OH) 1964

Ted Guzek * Hammond Morton 1954

Mark James Martinsville 1973

Lyndon Jones Marion 1987

John Lee New Castle 1960

Davage Minor * Gary Froebel 1941

Dick Nyers Indianapolis Manual 1952

Kirby Overman Carthage 1958

Bob Purkhiser * Bluffton 1961

Jerry Reynolds Springs Valley 1962

Ray Roesner * Holland 1953

Mark Siegel * Pike 1977

Terry Stotts Bloomington North 1976

Joe Sutter Marion 1969

Steve Yoder Plymouth 1958

Indiana Pacers Silver Medal

Jim Kessler Northwest (MO) 1966



Centennial Award

Paul White * Franklin 1920

* indicates deceased

The late Bob Purkhiser took Hoosier hardwood success to additional fame overseas. A 1961 Indiana All-Star and four-sport letterman, he was a member of Bluffton’s 21-6 1960 semi-state finalist team as a junior and 18-7 regional finalists his senior season. A three-sport athlete at Purdue University, he was the 6th Boilermaker to surpass 1,000 career points, graduating 5th in program history with 1,060 points in three seasons after averaging 20.0 points per game as a senior and earning all-Big Ten honors. Also starring for the Boilermaker baseball program, he had a Big Ten-best 0.76 ERA as a senior and was drafted by the Minnesota Twins. Serving in the United States Army, where he was an accomplished player in Army leagues, he became a standout player and coach in French professional leagues gaining national recognition and status as a basketball icon as a multiple-time All-Star and league MVP and referenced in the New York Times in 1972 as “about the best player in France.” He was coaching in France when he was killed in an automobile accident in Le Mans in 1982 at the age of 39.