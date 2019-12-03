Bluffton grad Purkhiser picked for Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame

High School Sports

by: Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame

Posted: / Updated:

The Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame Board of Directors announces the 2020 Men’s Induction Class to be honored on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

Name                                                    High School                                       Graduation
Bill Berberian                                   Thornton (IL)                                      1942
Wally Cox                                           Broad Ripple                                        1954
Alan Darner *                                    West Lafayette (OH)                        1964
Ted Guzek *                                       Hammond Morton                            1954
Mark James                                       Martinsville                                          1973
Lyndon Jones                                    Marion                                                    1987
John Lee                                              New Castle                                            1960
Davage Minor *                                Gary Froebel                                        1941
Dick Nyers                                         Indianapolis Manual                         1952
Kirby Overman                                Carthage                                                 1958
Bob Purkhiser *                               Bluffton                                                  1961
Jerry Reynolds                                 Springs Valley                                      1962
Ray Roesner *                                   Holland                                                   1953
Mark Siegel *                                     Pike                                                          1977
Terry Stotts                                       Bloomington North                          1976
Joe Sutter                                            Marion                                                    1969
Steve Yoder                                       Plymouth                                              1958

Indiana Pacers Silver Medal
Jim Kessler                                         Northwest (MO)                                1966

Centennial Award
Paul White *                                      Franklin                                                  1920

* indicates deceased

The late Bob Purkhiser took Hoosier hardwood success to additional fame overseas. A 1961 Indiana All-Star and four-sport letterman, he was a member of Bluffton’s 21-6 1960 semi-state finalist team as a junior and 18-7 regional finalists his senior season. A three-sport athlete at Purdue University, he was the 6th Boilermaker to surpass 1,000 career points, graduating 5th in program history with 1,060 points in three seasons after averaging 20.0 points per game as a senior and earning all-Big Ten honors. Also starring for the Boilermaker baseball program, he had a Big Ten-best 0.76 ERA as a senior and was drafted by the Minnesota Twins. Serving in the United States Army, where he was an accomplished player in Army leagues, he became a standout player and coach in French professional leagues gaining national recognition and status as a basketball icon as a multiple-time All-Star and league MVP and referenced in the New York Times in 1972 as “about the best player in France.” He was coaching in France when he was killed in an automobile accident in Le Mans in 1982 at the age of 39.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss