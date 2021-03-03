Bluffton, Blackhawk join in support of coach Davidson’s battle with cancer

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – In the spirit of true sportsmanship, the Bluffton boys basketball team joined Blackhawk Christian at center court after the Braves ended Bluffton’s season to pray for the health of Blackhawk head coach Marc Davidson.

Davidson, who had a kidney removed because of a tumor right before the season, got news from doctors last week than the cancer has spread to his lungs.

Davidson’s Braves bested Bluffton 86-44 in the first round of boys basketball sectional play, but head coach Karl Grau took the opportunity to lead both teams in prayer for the coach that had just knocked his team out of the playoffs.

Blackhawk is ranked no. 1 in the 2A state poll and is the favorite to win its second state title in the last three years. They will face Whitko at 6 p.m. at Bluffton on Friday in the sectional semifinals.

The photos included in this story are courtesy of Leverage Photography, a Fort Wayne-based entity that donates 100-percent of its profits to help families with the adoption process. You can learn more about Leverage by click here.