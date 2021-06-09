Blazers scorch way to semi-state

BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) – The boys from Butler are about to go big time as Eastside is set to face Delphi at 1 p.m. on Saturday in a 2A semi-state showdown at Municipal Stadium in Kokomo.

The Blazers were not ranked in the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association’s final regular season poll, appearing only as a team receiving votes. Delphi, on the other hand, was sixth in 2A.

Eastside is coming off a 18-3 win over Central Noble in the regional title game last Saturday night to claim the Blazers’ first regional title in program history, while Delphi bested second-ranked Wapahani by a score of 7-2.

Eastside is 22-5 on the season while Delphi is 26-6 overall.