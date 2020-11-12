Blackmon taking talents to Grand Canyon University

MARION, Ind. (WANE) – The youngest of the Blackmon brothers is going to play college basketball the farthest away from home as Marion High School senior Jalen Blackmon signed to play at Grand Canyon University on Wednesday.

Back in September Blackmon trimmed his list of potential landing spots to six schools – GCU, Central Florida, Houston, Murray State, St. Louis, and Tulane.

Blackmon missed the bulk of his junior season at Marion with at torn ACL. He enters his senior season with 1.585 career points. He played in eight games last season, averaging 29.8 points a night.

At GCU he’ll play for former Valpo player and head coach Bryce Drew. Drew won Indiana Mr. Basketball in 1994.