NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WANE) – James Blackmon Sr., Richard Butt, and Henry Chapman were among those selected to the 2023 Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame on Tuesday.

The class will be honored Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

James Blackmon Sr. Marion 1983 Richard Butt Huntington 1954 Henry Chapman * Ft. Wayne Northside 1955 John DeVoe * Park School 1952 Henry Ebershoff * Lafayette Central Catholic 1963 Brian Evans Terre Haute South 1991 Oscar Evans Shortridge 1968 Darrin Fitzgerald Indianapolis Washington 1983 Dennis Goins Rushville 1979 Ken Gunning * Shelbyville 1933 Jack Hogan Broad Ripple 1963 Kirk Manns North Judson 1986 Eric Montross Lawrence North 1990 Drake Morris East Chicago Washington 1977 Jim Oler * Economy 1952 Phil Snodgress * Kennard 1954 Brad Stevens Zionsville 1995 Mike Lightfoot LaVille 1974 * indicates deceased

Blackmon is best known in Fort Wayne as the coach of two state title winning teams at Bishop Luers (2007 & 2008), and is currently the head coach at Marion High School, his alma mater. As a player, Blackmon was a 1983 McDonald’s All-American, averaging 32.6 points per game as a senior on the Marion squad who went 22-6, losing to Anderson in the afternoon game of the State Finals, where he scored 52 points. He went on to play college basketball at the University of Kentucky.

Richard Butt graduated from Huntington High School in 1954. Beginning his coaching career in 1958, he spent one year as the Liberty Center Junior High coach before being promoted to head coach at Liberty Center from 1959-1964. He amassed a 70-40 record at Liberty Center, leading them to a county title and the 1964 Sectional title with only 67 students. He later went on to lead Lakeland from 1964-1973 where he won 3 sectional titles. In 1983, he was one of 5 Indiana coaches chosen by the International Sports Exchange to conduct basketball clinics in Africa – Liberia, Ivory Coast, Ghana and Niger.

The late Henry Chapman, along with Charlie Lyons, were the first two African Americans to play varsity basketball at Ft. Wayne North Side. Throughout his career at Ft. Wayne North Side, Chapman earned All City honors (3x), along with scoring 1,124 points in his career. Chapman’s team played in the State Finals against Gary Roosevelt in the afternoon game, but lost 68-66. It should be noted that he acquired frostbite on his shooting hand, as a result of changing a flat tire in sub-zero temperature the night before the game. Chapman was the first Allen County player to exceed 1,000 points. He also excelled in cross country and track. During his time after high school Chapman barnstormed with and against the Harlem Globetrotters. Chapman worked for International Harvester for 31 years, and in 2015 was inducted into the Inaugural Class of the Ft. Wayne North Side Athletic Hall of Fame.