Blackmon family scoring legacy changes hands from father to son

MARION, Ind. (WANE) – Now the coach at his alma mater, James Blackmon Sr. sits atop the Marion High School list of top scorers with a school-record 1,897 career points. It won’t be his spot for much longer, but at least the Marion scoring record is staying in the family.

Jalen Blackmon, the youngest of James’ three sons, is a senior at Marion High School. A prolific scorer in his own right, Jalen has 1,870 career points heading into Friday’s game at home against Logansport. Given that the younger Blackmon is averaging 30.7 points a game this season, it’s reasonable that he could score the 28 points tomorrow night.

Considering the list of players a powerhouse like Marion has produced – including Zach Randolph, Jay Edwards, and Lyndon Jones – having two Blackmons atop the scoring list is quite a feat.

A 1983 graduate of Marion, James went on to a solid career at the University of Kentucky. Jalen will also play D-1 college basketball, too, as he signed with Grand Canyon University back in November.

Basketball has been the family business for the Blackmons. James Blackmon Jr. starred for his dad at Bishop Luers and Marion, then played three seasons at I.U. before going pro. He currently plays professionally overseas in Turkey. Middle brother Vijay started his college career at St. Francis before playing at I.U. as a walk-on. He’s currently wrapping up his playing career at Lindenwood University in St. Louis.

Interestingly enough, neither James Blackmon Sr. or Jalen Blackmon hold the family scoring record when it comes to points in high school. That belongs to James Jr., who is 13th all-time in IHSAA history with 2,387 points but split his career between Luers and Marion.