FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Blackhawk Christian senior Noah Wike made his college choice official on Monday, as the the soccer standout signed with Grand Canyon University.

Grand Canyon is a D1 program that plays in the Western Athletic Conference (WAC).

Wike tallied 27 goals this past season along with 10 assists. For his prep career he tallied a program-record 58 goals. Blackhawk finished with an overall record of 11-4-2 this past fall.