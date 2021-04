INDIANAPOLIS (WANE)- Blackhawk Christian took on rival Parke Heritage on Sunday in the IHSAA 2A State Championship game and won.

Blackhawk closed the first quarter on a 7-0 run over the final 3:10 leading Parke Heritage 11-5. They took the lead with 27 to 19 at the halftime. The third quarter wrapped with 39 to 31.