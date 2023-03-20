INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – Blackhawk Christian head coach Matt Roth was in Indianapolis on Monday at the IHSAA’s annual state finalists coaches meeting ahead of the 2A state championship game scheduled for this coming Saturday.

The fourth-ranked Braves (26-3) are set to play no. 1 Linton-Stockton (29-1) for the championship Saturday at roughly 12:45 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Braves are coming off a 2A semi-state title after beating Gary 21st Century and Lewis Cass this past Saturday at the Berry Bowl in Logansport.

WANE-TV will be at the state title game on Saturday and have complete coverage of both the Braves (2A) and Southwood (1A) playing for a state championship.