FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Blackhawk Christian sophomore Kellen Pickett slammed home a vicious alley-oop as the Braves avenged last season’s loss to Antwerp and earned Pickett “Gem of the Night” honors!
NBA Stats
March 16 2023 12:00 pm
by: Glenn Marini
Posted:
Updated:
by: Glenn Marini
Posted:
Updated:
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Blackhawk Christian sophomore Kellen Pickett slammed home a vicious alley-oop as the Braves avenged last season’s loss to Antwerp and earned Pickett “Gem of the Night” honors!
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>