FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Bishop Luers is headed to state for the 16th time and South Adams is making its state finals debut as the Knights and Starfires will each play for a state title over the Thanksgiving break at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Luers (8-6) is set to face two-time defending 2A state champ Western Boone (10-4) at 11 a.m. on Friday. The Knights, who went 3-6 in the regular season, are seeking the program's 12th state title - but first in eight years. Bishop Luers is averaging 32.1 points a game behind the state's second leading passer in quarterback Carson Clark who's throw for 3,289 yards this season.