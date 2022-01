FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hailee Kline is the leading scorer in Blackhawk Christian girls basketball history, but her hoops career won’t stop after she’s done with the Braves as the senior signed to play in college at Manchester University on Thursday afternoon.

Kline has helped Blackhawk to a 13-6 overall record this season and the no. 11 ranking in the latest 1A state poll. The Braves are set to host Bethany Christian on Thursday night.