FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Blackhawk Christian High School’s Lewis Jones is heading back to his home state to continue his basketball career as the senior signed to play at Cornerstone University on Friday afternoon.

Jones played his first two years of prep basketball in Michigan before his family moved to the Fort Wayne area for his junior and senior seasons. Between the two states Jones scored over 1,000 points in his high school career.

The six-foot-five wing helped Blackhawk go 23-5 this season. The Braves won the 2A state title when Jones was a junior.