FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Blackhawk Christian standout Chloe Hogue is heading to Indiana Wesleyan ton continue her swimming career as the senior signed with the Wildcats on Tuesday afternoon.
Blackhawk’s Hogue inks with Indiana Wesleyan swimming
by: Glenn Marini
Posted:
Updated:
