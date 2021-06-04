Blackhawk’s Furst named Indiana state Gatorade Player of the Year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Caleb Furst has a thirst to be the best on the basketball court, and that thirst has been quenched as the Blackhawk Christian senior has been named Indiana’s Gatorade Player of the Year.

The Fort Wayne native is the first Gatorade Player of the Year to sign with Purdue since Caleb Swanigan in 2015.

Furst led Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian (28-3) to the 2A state championship this past season, averaging 21.4 points, 14.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.2 blocks per game as a senior.

He was also named Indiana’s Mr. Basketball and an Honorable Mention MaxPreps All-American.