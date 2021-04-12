Blackhawk’s Furst named finalist for Indiana Mr. Basketball Award

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Blackhawk Christian senior Caleb Furst is one of six finalists for Indiana’s 2021 Mr. Basketball Award with the winner to be revealed this coming Friday.

Furst is joined by Blackford’s Luke Brown, Silver Creek’s Trey Kaufman, Shamar Avance of Lawrence North, Brooks Barnhizer of Lafayette Jeff, and J.R. Konieczny of South Bend St. Joseph as the six finalists.

Furst, a Purdue signee, helped Blackhawk win the 2A state title this past season, the school’s second state title in the last three years.

Furst, Blackhawk’s all-time leading scorer and rebounder, averaged 21.4 points and 14.1 rebounds for the Braves as a senior.