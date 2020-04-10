Blackhawk’s Furst named A.P. First Team All-State

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Anthony Leal nearly had the perfect season. He led Bloomington South to a 26-0 record. He won the Class 4A sectional title before the state tournament was cancelled. And now he has the most votes on the Indiana boys all-state team.

Caleb Furst of Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian, a junior, finished second in a panel of sports writers, broadcasters and high school coaches.

The rest of the first team consists of Lawrence Central’s Dre Davis, Lawrence North’s Tony Perkins and Silver Creek’s Trey Kaufman.

Westview’s Charlie Yoder was voted to the third team.