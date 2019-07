FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Blackhawk Christian junior Caleb Furst has been invited to USA Basketball’s Junior National minicamp at the end of this month.

USA Basketball releases the roster for the July minicamp at the end of the month. A ton of talent from the 2020, 2021, 2022 and even 2023 class. 73 players total are expected to attend. pic.twitter.com/LXER5doiDA — Krysten Peek (@KP_Rivals) July 9, 2019

A six-foot-nine post player, Furst is one of 73 players invited.

As a sophomore last season he helped lead Blackhawk to a 28-2 record and the 1A state title. Furst averaged 18.7 points and 8.9 rebounds.

He holds scholarship offers from a number of schools including IU, Purdue, Iowa, Butler, Ohio State, Stanford, and Louisville.