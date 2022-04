FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Blackhawk Christian High School’s Abby Dressler will be taking her talents to Trine University as the senior signed with the Thunder cheerleading program on Wednesday afternoon.

At Huntington North on Wednesday, senior Gabe Castillo inked his letter of intent to play soccer at Saint Francis.

Meanwhile, at Westview High School basketball standout Mason Yoder signed to play at Judson University.