Blackhawk’s Davidson signs with Grace College for basketball

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Blackhawk Christian sharp-shooter Marcus Davidson is heading to Grace College to continue his basketball career as the senior signed a letter of intent with the Lancers on Friday afternoon.

Davidson helped Blackhawk win the 1A state title as a sophomore and the 2A state title as a senior.

A six-foot guard, Davidson averaged 12.6 points and 3.6 assists a game as a senior.

At Grace, Marcus will be playing with his older brother, Frankie Davidson. Frankie averaged 12.4 points and a team-best 7.9 rebounds for the Lancers this past season as a sophomore.