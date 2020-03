FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Blackhawk Christian head coach Marc Davidson has been named one of two “Coaches of the Year” for District 1 according to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association.

There are three districts in the state for a total of six Coaches of the Year.

Davidson guided BCHS to a 23-3 record this past season, including a sectional championship in 2A. Blackhawk Christian won the 1A state title last season and is 146-47 in Davidson’s seven seasons leading the program.