Blackhawk’s Davidson named Coach of the Year at Indiana HS Sports Awards

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The annual Indiana High School Sports Awards were handed out last night, and Blackhawk Christian boys basketball coach Marc Davidson took home one of the top honors as the state’s “Coach of the Year.”

Thanks to Urban Meyer for announcing #INDIANAHSSA coach of the year… Marc Davidson of @BCSAD. pic.twitter.com/XZaKtPrgOr — IndyStar HS Sports (@indyhsscores) July 16, 2021

Davidson led Blackhawk to a 28-3 overall record and the 2A state title. It was Blackhawk’s second state title in the past three seasons.

Davidson did it all while battling kidney cancer after having a tumor removed just weeks before the basketball season.

The two other finalists for ‘Coach of the Year’ were Yorktown volleyball coach Stephanie Bloom and Westfield football coach Jake Gilbert.

Blackhawk’s Caleb Furst was honored during the program for being named Indiana’s Mr. Basketball. Furst was also one of three finalists for Indiana Male Athlete of the Year, with Southport baseball/basketball standout Colson Montgomery taking home the honor.

Huntington North’s Addy Wiley was named Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year while Angola’s Izaiah Steury is the Boys Cross Country Athlete of the Year.