Blackhawk’s Caleb Furst Talks College Offers

FORT WAYNE- Blackhawk Christian’s Caleb Furst will have some major decisions coming up in the next year.

The Junior already has several offers from big time colleges and with still a year left in high school, who knows what’s yet to come for Furst.

Dutch, as his teammates call him, is just taking it day by day but he doesn’t let the attention of the media get him off track of the goal in sight.

Blackhawk Christian is having a stellar year, coming off it’s state title last season the Braves haven’t missed a beat playing in 2A for the first time as the team currently has a 13-2 record on the season.