FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Blackhawk Christian High School’s Jake Boyer is heading down to Upland to continue his baseball career as the senior signed with Taylor University on Tuesday.

A pitcher, Boyer is 1-0 with a 1.75 ERA in four games this season. He’s also hitting .324 this year with 1 home run and 11 RBI, leading Blackhawk to a 7-5 overall record.