Blackhawk, South Side, Homestead win on Tuesday night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 2A no. 2 Blackhawk Christian bested SAC-leading Snider on Tuesday night to headline a big slate of games that also saw South Side stun Bishop Luers at Homestead top Wayne.

Blackhawk led 39-22 at the half and went on to beat Snider 76-58. Marcus Davidson led the Braves with 23 points while Zane Burke added 21, Caleb Furst 16, and Callan Wood 11. Snider was led by Michael Eley’s 30 points while Dillon Duff and Isaac Farnsworth each scored 10.

At Don Reichert Gymnasium Bishop Luers came in just a half game behind Snider for the SAC lead, but saw their conference title hopes take a hit with a 56-51 loss to South Side. Kamron Mitchell led the Archers with 16 points while Treveon Jones added 14. Bishop Luers was led by DeMarcus Hudson’s 20 points and 11 from Naylon Thompson.

Homestead snapped a three-game losing streak with a 62-40 win at Wayne. Junior Luke Goode led the way for the Spartans with 22 points while Alec Grinsfelder chipped in 11, and Grant Simmons and Andrew Leeper tallied 10 points apiece.