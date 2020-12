INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Blackhawk Christian remains undefeated after fending off Silver Creek in double-overtime, 94-84.

Zane Burke led the Brave’s scoring with 31 points and added 8 rebounds. Blackhawk’s Caleb Furst recorded 23 points along with 21 rebounds and 8 assists.

Up next, Blackhawk Christian is on the road at Canterbury on Friday.