Blackhawk, Norwell hang on for key wins

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 2A no. 2 Blackhawk Christian hung on to beat Bishop Dwenger while 3A no. 4 Norwell withstood a challenge from Bishop Luers to headline area prep hoops action on Tuesday night.

Zellery or Zellerish? #IUBB fans can be the judge. @BCSAD junior Caleb Furst looking awfully Zeller-like tonight w/ the coast to coast, slam, & spin and score out of a double-team. @BCSZoo pic.twitter.com/OUWG4Nw4rz — Glenn Marini (@GlennMariniWANE) January 29, 2020

At Dwenger, the Braves held a 23-20 lead at halftime and trailed by just two points at times in the fourth quarter before hanging on for a 56-52 win. Caleb Furst tallied 18 points to lead BCHS while Zane Burke added 13 and Callan Wood 10. Dwenger was paced by Brenden Lytle with 15 point. and C.J. Pieper with 13.