Blackhawk nips Luers to advance in girls sectional soccer play

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sage Martin scored the match’s only goal in the 53rd minute as Blackhawk Christian edged Bishop Luers 1-0 in 1A girls soccer action on Thursday night to headline sectional soccer play in northeast Indiana.
3A at East Noble
Bishop Dwenger 3 Snider 1 (F-OT)
East Noble 0 Carroll 5 (F)
3A at Warsaw
Wayne 0 Warsaw 9 (F)
Huntington North 0 Homestead 8 (F)
2A at West Noble
West Noble 0 DeKalb 2 (F)
NorthWood 3 Lakeland 0 (F)
2A at Maconaquah
Western 2 Mississinewa 0 (F)
Maconaquah 0 Northwestern 5 (F)
2A at Concordia
Concordia 8 Tippecanoe Valley 0 (F)
Columbia City 0 Leo 3 (F)
2A at Bellmont
Norwell 0 Bellmont 4 (F)
Heritage 0 Marion 1 (F)
2A at Hamilton Heights
Hamilton Heights 3 Yorktown 0 (F)
Delta 4 Jay County 5 (F)
1A at Westview
Westview 9 Elkhart Christian Academy 2 (F)
Lakeland Christian Academy 1 Lakewood Park Christian 4 (F)
1A at Wabash
Blackford 2 Manchester 3 (F-PK)
Wabash — Eastbrook —
1A at Blackhawk Christian
Blackhawk Christian 1 Bishop Luers 0 (F)
Canterbury 5 Woodlan 1 (F)