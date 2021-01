FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Blackhawk Christian boys basketball team moved to 10-0 on the season with a home-win over Concordia on Saturday night, 107-66.

Zane Burke led the scoring for the Braves with 22 points. Caleb Furst added 20 points towards the win.

Up next, Blackhawk will travel to take on the undefeated Homestead Spartans on Tuesday and Concordia is off until Friday when the team will travel to South Side for a SAC meeting.