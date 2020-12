FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The lights are shining on center court as number 1 in 2A Blackhawk Christian will try and add on to its 1-0 start to the season against a 35th in 4A New Haven squad ready to start its season in you Highlight Zone "Game of the Week."

Blackhawk Christian started the season off with a win over North Side on Tuesday, 98-48. Senior Zane Burke led the team in scoring with 28-points followed by Caleb Furst with 24-points and became the Braves all-time leading scorer.