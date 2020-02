FORT WAYNE– As the regular season winds down, still some games to be played.

Thursday night’s game featured Blackhawk on the road at Northrop. The Braves led by Marc Davidson (24 pts), Zane Burke (18 pts) and Caleb Furst (15 pts) we able to pull away in the second half winning, 70-59 over Northrop.

That concludes the regular season for both Northrop and Blackhawk.