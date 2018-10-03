Blackhawk edges South Adams as girls soccer sectionals kick off Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Blackhawk Christian and South Adams went to penalty kicks with the Braves eventually defeating the Starfires at Canterbury High School as girls sectional soccer got underway on Tuesday night.

The Braves scored in the third minute as Sage Martin found the net to give Blackhawk a 1-0 lead at half. A South Adam goal in the second half forced overtime.

Blackhawk advances to face Manchester on Thursday in the semifinals as the Squires defeated Whitko 4-0 in the early game at Canterbury on Tuesday.