FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Blackhawk Christian boys basketball head coach emeritus Marc Davidson has died after a long battle with cancer. The school announced the coach’s passing on Monday.

“We are forever grateful for the impact March has made on the Blackhawk community and for the kingdom,” the school wrote in a social media post.

Davidson coached Blackhawk Christian from 2014 – 2022 and is the program’s all-time winningest coach. He led the Braves to state titles in 2019 and 2021.

Davidson battled a rare form of cancer called renal epithelioid angiomyolipoma. He was first diagnosed with kidney cancer in October 2020, but it spread from there. He was named head coach emeritus in mid-April, which allowed Davidson to retain his title “as an honor to him for his years of leadership over the boys’ basketball program,” the school said.

Information about arrangements will be forthcoming.