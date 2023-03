FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Volleyball standout Emi Wood is taking her talents up to Concordia University Ann Arbor as the Blackhawk Christian senior signed with the Cardinals on Monday afternoon.

Wood helped lead the Braves to the 1A state title this past fall, with Blackhawk finishing the season with a 34-4 overall record.

Wood led the team with 540 digs this past season and was second on the squad with 62 aces.