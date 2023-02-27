FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Blackhawk Christian’s Aubrie Swain will continue her basketball career at Taylor University as the senior standout signed with the Trojans on Monday afternoon.
Blackhawk went 13-11 overall this past season.
by: Glenn Marini
