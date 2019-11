FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Blackhawk Christian volleyball standout Julia Nagy is taking her talents to the Windy City as the senior signed with DePaul on Wednesday afternoon.

Nagy helped Blackhawk go 23-8 this season, leading the Braves with 349 kills and finishing second on the team with 361 digs. For her varisty career Nagy tallied 943 kills.