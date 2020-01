FORT WAYNE– On the court Marc Davidson is an exceptional coach, leading Blackhawk Christian to it’s first state title win last season.

Aside from playing professionally in Europe and coaching, Davidson has an itch for competition. That’s why at the age of 39, he decided to start competitive lifting.

What started as a hobby turned into much more. Davidson, now 46, won the masters heavyweight division title at the Strongman National Championships in Las Vegas last September.