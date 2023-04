FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Blackhawk Christian volleyball standout Bella Lozano will take her talents to Indiana Tech as the senior signed to play for the Warriors on Monday afternoon.

Lozano helped Blackhawk Christian to an overall record of 34-4 this past fall as the Braves won the 1A state title. Lozano led the Braves with 65 aces.