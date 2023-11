FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Blackhawk Christian High School’s Abbie Cresse will be flying high with the Flyers as the senior volleyball standout signed to play at the University of Dayton on Thursday afternoon.

Cresse led the Braves in blocks this season with 66, was second on the team with 270 kills, and third with 38 aces.

Blackhawk Christian won the 1A state title Cresse’s junior season and went 28-9 this past year while advancing to semi-state.