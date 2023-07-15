FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Before starting her final year at Blackhawk Christian, volleyball standout Abbie Cresse already has her college choice locked in.

Recently, the soon-to-be senior committed to the University of Dayton.

Last year, Cresse was second on the team in kills (352) and first in blocks (78). Cresse also helped Blackhawk Christian win their second state title in program history.

Heading into her senior year, Cresse hopes to lead Blackhawk Christian as the program looks to defend their 1A title this fall.