Blackhawk Christian’s Burke bound for Saint Francis

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After helping lead Blackhawk Christian to two state titles in the past three seasons, Zane Burke is taking his winning ways across town as the senior signed to play college basketball at the University of St. Francis on Wednesday afternoon.

A six-foot-two guard, Burke averaged 17.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 6.2 assists as a senior for the Braves. He scored 1,309 points over three seasons at Blackhawk, having spent his freshman season at Churubusco.

Blackhawk went 79-8 in Burke’s three seasons.